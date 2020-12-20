QPR are reportedly reviewing the position of manager Mark Warburton after yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship.

The Rs have now gone seven games without a win in the Championship, having won just one of their last ten.

Conceding a late equaliser at Wycombe yesterday, QPR fans took to Twitter in their droves to call for the sacking of Warburton, who’s been in charge since May last year.

Reports emerged soon after that the club were ‘reviewing’ Warburton’s position, and considering potential outcomes should they decide to part ways with the former Brentford boss.

But his contract runs until the end of the season and with QPR being as stringent as they have been in recent years, terminating his contract – which runs out at the end of the season – seems like a ‘last resort’.

The club had received plenty of money over summer through the sale of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace.

They went and spent a small portion of that on the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock and Macauley Bonne but would fail to bolster the rest of their side.

It comes after some seasons of minimal spending in the aftermath of their FFP ruling, which saw them embargoed through two straight transfer windows last year.

With the hardship of 2020 to deal with as well, it seems unlikely that QPR will want to pay out Warburton’s contract – a mutual termination is the best outcome, but that depends on Warburton’s willingness to part ways with the money.

Given his form this season, many think that any other club would’ve sacked Warburton long before now.

QPR’s patience in the dealings suggests their overly cautious approach to Warburton’s situation. But with fan pressure mounting on Warburton like none of his predecessors, the club are being back into a corner.

A decision needs to be made and fans likely won’t be happy until Warburton has gone. But how long QPR can resist the online vitriol against the 58-year-old is anyone’s guess.