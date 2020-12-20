Max Watters has been catching the eye for Crawley Town this season and will be a man in-demand this winter.

Barnsley are crying out for a new striker in the upcoming January transfer window and he fits the bill for the Tykes.

Watters, who is 21 years old, has been in red-hot form for Crawley this term and has scored 16 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

In line with transfer policy…

He suits Barnsley’s transfer policy of recent times, as he is young, promising and has the potential to be sold on for big money in the future.

READ: Barnsley should look at Plymouth Argyle man

Watters has been linked with a move away next month, with Watford and West Bromwich Albion mentioned as potential destination, as covered by The72, but Valerien Ismael’s side should join the race for him.

Career to date…

He is from London and started his career in non-league with spells at Thurrock, Barking and Ashford United.

Doncaster Rovers then swooped to sign him in 2018 and handed him an opportunity in the Football League.

He went on to play five times for the Yorkshiremen, as well as having loan spells away from the Keepmoat Stadium at Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United.

Donny released him at the end of the last campaign and Crawley threw him a lifeline on a free transfer. That has turned into an inspired piece of business by John Yem’s side and they could receive a hefty profit for him.

Watters will be eyed by many over the coming weeks and should be looked at by Barnsley.

Should Barnsley target Watters?