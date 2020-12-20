Watford have this weekend parted ways with Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb lasted just four months in the job, overseeing 22 games in charge of the Hornets and winning nine of those.

He leaves his side in 5th-place of the Championship table after yesterday’s defeat at Huddersfield Town, with fans offering mixed reviews of his spell at Vicarage Road.

Watford then will look for a fourth manager since September 2019.

One gaffer who’s recently return to the market is Slaven Bilic, formerly of West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Croat took charge of West Brom ahead of last season and would guide them to a 2nd-place finish, dragging them across the line and into the Premier League.

But life hadn’t started so well in the top-flight for Bilic’s Baggies and last week, he’d be sacked and replaced with Sam Allardyce – West Brom sit in 19th for their clash against Aston Villa today.

Given his recent successes in the Championship then, and his newfound availability, Bilic could quickly become prime target no.1 for Watford.

He’s an experienced manager and one who’s well-liked in the football community, but Watford’s fortunes lie in the hands of owner Gino Pozzo and chairman Scott Duxbury.

The pair have been relentless in their managerial demeanour, and Bilic and likely a lot of other potential candidates might be wary of taking the vacant job.

It’ll be interesting to see how Watford handle the situation – will they go for a tried and tested manager like Bilic, or another completely unknown quantity, plucked straight out of Europe?