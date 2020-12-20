Charlton Athletic were left frustrated after a 2-2 draw against Swindon Town yesterday. 

The Addicks looked set to be taking the three points back to London but were denied by a late Brett Pitman header.

Missed opportunities…

Lee Bowyer’s side missed a hatful of chances in the game and will see it as two points dropped.

Swindon took the lead in the first-half through Diallang Jaiyesimi, only for the visitors to turn the game around and lead after goals from Omar Bogle and Chuks Aneke.

However, ex-Portsmouth striker Pitman struck late on to earn a valuable point for John Sheridan’s side.

Boss quotes…

Bowyer said, as per Charlton’s website: “It was hugely disappointing. There is no way we should be leaving here with one point. The chances we created second half, we should have scored three or four goals, our decision-making has cost us today.”

Here is how the Addicks fans reacted on Twitter to the result against the Robins-

