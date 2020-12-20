Charlton Athletic were left frustrated after a 2-2 draw against Swindon Town yesterday.

The Addicks looked set to be taking the three points back to London but were denied by a late Brett Pitman header.

Missed opportunities…

Lee Bowyer’s side missed a hatful of chances in the game and will see it as two points dropped.

Swindon took the lead in the first-half through Diallang Jaiyesimi, only for the visitors to turn the game around and lead after goals from Omar Bogle and Chuks Aneke.

However, ex-Portsmouth striker Pitman struck late on to earn a valuable point for John Sheridan’s side.

Boss quotes…

Bowyer said, as per Charlton’s website: “It was hugely disappointing. There is no way we should be leaving here with one point. The chances we created second half, we should have scored three or four goals, our decision-making has cost us today.”

Here is how the Addicks fans reacted on Twitter to the result against the Robins-

Gutted with that result #cafc — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) December 19, 2020

This is actually embarrassing. Is there any other team on English football worse than this? #cafc https://t.co/RjS5cEo2Zd — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) December 19, 2020

We’re still going to get promoted 👊🔴 #cafc — Robcafc (@crimp_it) December 19, 2020

Would rather we went for it and tried for another goal and then concede an equaliser, than parking the bus and still conceding. So negative. #cafc — Liam White (@LiamWhite75) December 19, 2020

Not the result that we deserved but we move on. Still in a good position and hopefully we will win the games in hand. Remember, we aren't even half way through the season yet. Let's get behind the boys and move up the table #cafc — Bigtone (@Tony_Bigtone) December 19, 2020

So frustrating we can't start Aneke and Williams every game as we would kill off these dreadful sides before Bowyer can gift them anything #cafc — Will BG (@Willbg90) December 19, 2020

Defensive subs, sat back and invited pressure, shock they equalise 🙄 #cafc — Charlotte Brown xx (@Char_Brownx) December 19, 2020

