Reading’s Michael Olise is wanted by all of Crystal Place, Leeds United and Leicester City ahead of next month’s transfer window.

The Frenchman was the subject of summer speculation.

Clubs from across Europe were interested in signing him, including both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Since, he’s enjoyed a fine season paying in a fine Reading team, scoring four goals and featuring in all 20 of Reading’s Championship games.

Now though, the 19-year-old is facing another contested transfer window.

This weekend it’s been reported that Leicester City are now in the running to sign Olise.

Emerging reports from today’s editions of the Sunday People (page 53) claim that Leeds United are still very much in the running, but Palace are in pole position.

Earlier in the season, Reading Chronicle reported that the club has knocked back offers from all of Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves for Olise.

The offers didn’t go past £5million and Olise has since been valued at £40million by pundits.

A fine player and one who Veljko Paunovic has really utilised well this season, the Frenchman looks set to leave Reading at some point next year.

He’s proved a fine product for the club and they can take pride in how they’ve nurtured him, but should Reading gain promotion to the Premier League then it could present a different challenge for Olise.

He’s clearly enjoying his football and Reading could yet hold out for a prospective promotion, with the hope of keeping Olise.

An interesting situation – expect interest to come flooding in next month.