Derby County summer target Samuel Grandsir is to be transfer listed by AS Monaco ahead of next month, reports Footmercato.

The 24-year-old was a summer target of both Derby County and Swansea City.

Neither side though would be willing to meet his £2.3million asking price though and he remained in Ligue 1 with Monaco – he’s yet to make a single appearance all season though.

#swansea have moved ahead of #dcfc in the pursuit of Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir. Would cost £2.3m but Swansea want a loan with option to buy. Derby won’t pay that much, but discussions over a straight cash deal are preferable to the French club. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 14, 2020

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Monaco are now hoping to offload him and will likely accept offers below their previous valuation.

Derby then could well reignite their interest in Grandsir.

Wayne Rooney’s side have taken well to life under the former Manchester United man, having now gone six games unbeaten under his watch.

He was due to go seven without defeat with a trip to Rotherham United yesterday, but for the game to postponed and Derby to remain in the drop zone.

They sit in 22nd on 16 points – level with Rotherham who place ahead of Derby only on goal difference.

Things are looking up for Rooney and the Rams but he’ll no doubt be praying for some January additions, and Grandsir could be the perfect one.

What Derby have lacked this season is pace.

Rooney is eager to bring in a striker and whilst Grandsir isn’t an out-and-out forward, he’s an attacking player, and one who offers something different to what they already have.

Likely available for a cut-price as well, Derby should go all out to make this one happen next month.