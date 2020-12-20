Bolton Wanderers have taken Dion Donohue on trial, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Trotters are casting an eye over the Welshman ahead of a potential move.

Donohue, who is 27 years old, is currently a free agent and will be weighing up his next move after leaving Swindon Town last month.

Bolton are looking to bolster their ranks this winter as they seek to climb up the League Two table during the second-half of the campaign.

Donohue has experience of playing in the fourth tier and is a former teammate of Ian Evatt’s from Chesterfield.

Career to date…

He joined the Spireries in 2015 and made 65 appearances for them during his time at the club. He was part of their promotion from League Two in 2017, but soon fell out of favour in the third tier.

Donohue left Chesterfield for Portsmouth, reuniting with ex-boss Paul Cook in the process, and spent two years on the books at Fratton Park before being released at the expiry of his deal.

Mansfield Town came calling in 2018 but he played just once for the Stags. He has most recently been on the books at Swindon but will be eager to get his career back on track.

Slow start…

Bolton are currently 15th in the table after an inconsistent start to life in the bottom tier. They are only five points off the Play-Offs and there is no reason why they can’t push up the league with a string of results over the festive period.

