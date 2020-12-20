Ched Evans is leaving Fleetwood Town, as per a report by the Fleetwood Weekly News.

The striker has parted company with the League One side and will now consider his options elsewhere.

Evans, who is 31 years old, has been with Fleetwood for the past three years but is departing due to his ‘discipline and behaviour’.

The ex-Wales international has scored 37 goals in 98 games in all competitions for the Cod Army.

Barton’s quotes…

Their boss Joey Barton said after his sides’ 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic yesterday, as per BBC Radio Lancashire: “It would have helped I think if we had had Ched in the group today but he’s no longer with us.He will leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour.

“There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course.”

He added: “I think Ched needs a change of scenery, a different voice. I know, short-term, we will feel that because he’s been an influential player for us before but I just think, for us, everybody has a bus stop where they get off. For multiple reasons, I think it’s one of those periods.”

Ex-Manchester City and Sheffield United….

Evans has made just under 300 appearances in his career to date and will have to weigh up the next chapter of his career.

He started out at Manchester City and rose up through their youth ranks before playing 26 times for their first-team. He only chipped in with a single goal for the top flight outfit as a youngster.

A loan spell in the Football League at Norwich City followed before Sheffield United came calling in 2009. He was prolific for the Blades and scored 48 goals in 113 games for the Yorkshiremen.

Evans has since played for Chesterfield before joining Fleetwood a few years ago.

