Brighton and Hove Albion want ex-Swansea City winger Daniel James, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Seagulls boss Graham Potter knows the Wales international from managing him at the Liberty Stadium and is keen on a winter reunion with him.

Out of favour…

James, who is 23 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and could leave on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

The wide man has made just six appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions so far this season, three of which have come in the league.

Brighton could throw him a Premier League lifeline as they look to bolster their attacking options in preparation for the second-half of the campaign.

Former Swan…

Manchester United signed him from the Swans in June 2019 for a fee of £15 million and he made 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in the North-West, chipping in with four goals.

James started his career at local side Hull City before switching to Swansea in 2014 as a youngster. He was a key player for the Welsh sides’ youth sides in early years there before going onto play 39 games for their first-team.

More minutes?

A move away from United next month would mean he gets more game time elsewhere. Brighton boss Potter is someone he has flourished under before at Swansea and it would be a sensible move for him.

However, there is no ruling out the possibility of other clubs coming in for him as well.

Will James leave Man United?