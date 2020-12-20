Watford are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Vladimir Ivic, who was sacked last night after their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Xisco Munoz

He has emerged as an early front runner for the vacant position at Vicarage Road. The Spaniard is currently the manager of Georgian champions FC Dinamo Tbilisi and could be being considered by the Championship promotion hopefuls now.



Paul Cook

Could Watford hand him an opportunity back in the dugout? The ex-Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and is available. He has since been weighing up his next move.

Slaven Bilic

He guided West Bromwich Albion to promotion to the Premier League last season but was sacked earlier this week after their poor start to the new campaign. The former West Ham United and Croatia manager may see the Hornets’ job as an opportunity to prove people wrong. However, has this opening come too soon?

Eddie Howe

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next after his departure from AFC Bournemouth over the last summer. He would be ideal for Watford and they could look into handing him a route back into the game.

David Wagner

He has promotion experience having guided Huddersfield to the top flight against the odds in 2017. The German boss has since managed Schalke in the Bundesliga but is now free and an option for Watford.





Sad to see Ivic go, Watford fans?