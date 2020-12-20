Norwich City are bracing themselves for interest in Emi Buendia, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The Canaries could face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Buendia, who is 23 years old, has been linked with Premier League duo Arsenal and Leeds United, as covered by The72.

It will be interesting to see if either make a winter swoop for him and it is believe Daniel Farke’s side price him at around £25 million.

Buendia has made an impressive start to the season for the Canaries and has helped them rise to the top of the Championship table. He has scored six goals and gained seven assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this term.

There is no doubt he has quality at this level and may want to test himself in the Premier League again. However, with the way things are going for his side they may well be getting promoted again this term.

Buendia moved to Carrow Road in 2018 from Getafe and not many Football League fans knew much about him when he rocked up in England.

He has since impressed for Norwich and helped them win the Championship title in his first year at the club. He couldn’t prevent them from relegation in the last campaign but they are now hoping to make amends for that.

Buendia still has a couple of years left on his contract so they are under no pressure to sell up.

