Watford have tonight parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb lasted just four months in charge of the club, overseeing 22 games and winning nine.

He leaves the club in 5th-place of the Championship table after a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Ivic’s untimely sacking has sparked mass debate around the football community and Watford fans have been quick to call into question the ‘role’ of Troy Deeney in the matter.

The club captain has long been a favourite among supporters and seemingly among his fellow teammates. Ivic though would drop him for today’s game, for reported ‘discipline issues’.

He’s a powerful character but he appears to be at the heart of a deep-lying issue at Watford – managers are coming and going and from the outside, it seems that the players have a big foothold in these decisions.

With Deeney no doubt at the heart of it, Watford fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 32-year-old in the aftermath of Ivic’s sacking.

See what some of them had to say below:

#Watfordfc players influence the club too much and Deeney is more than likely the poison in the dressing room! Ivic was not a very inspiring man — Martin Green 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WatfordBloke) December 19, 2020

Player power at its best. Ivic fell out with Deeney today only ever going to be one outcome. Still all to play for as you say😀 — Steve Ottaway (@hedgeendsteve) December 19, 2020

Ivić actually had the cojones to stand up to Deeney and I doubt the next manger will. Looks like we’ll be seeing Deeney starting every game once again 🙄 — michael (@wfcmichael_) December 19, 2020

Vladimir Ivić goes into two clubs that has players with big egos. These players are dropped from the squad and Ivić is backed by the board. He achieves success at both Vladimir Ivić drops Troy Deeney for disciplinary reasons. He gets sacked Makes you think — Aaron (@aaron_bennis10) December 19, 2020

Ivic never had a chance. Much sympathy for him. Chaotic context. And there seems to be a rotten heart among the team. In different ways, Gray, Capoue, Deeney seem to feel they are bigger than coach/club. That needs to be excised NOW if next coach is to have a chance #watfordfc — Glasgow Hornet (@LMwatfordfc) December 19, 2020

If we don’t have a long term plan, which it certainly looks like we don’t, then this will continue being the norm for us. I do acc think that this decision is the right one though, Ivic was overpowered by Deeney in the dressing room, and played extremely negative football. — 🐐Wilmot🐐 (@WilmotWaffle) December 19, 2020

deeney is the biggest problem, Ivic was always going to be the scapegoat but honestly would not care if we sold our entire strikers aside from Perica and success, kept João, sold sarr, kept quina and TDB, sold the rest of the midfield and started again. #watfordfc — Zac (@ZacharyTurnbul3) December 19, 2020