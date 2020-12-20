Watford have tonight parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb lasted just four months in charge of the club, overseeing 22 games and winning nine.

He leaves the club in 5th-place of the Championship table after a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Ivic’s untimely sacking has sparked mass debate around the football community and Watford fans have been quick to call into question the ‘role’ of Troy Deeney in the matter.

The club captain has long been a favourite among supporters and seemingly among his fellow teammates. Ivic though would drop him for today’s game, for reported ‘discipline issues’.

He’s a powerful character but he appears to be at the heart of a deep-lying issue at Watford – managers are coming and going and from the outside, it seems that the players have a big foothold in these decisions.

With Deeney no doubt at the heart of it, Watford fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 32-year-old in the aftermath of Ivic’s sacking.

See what some of them had to say below: