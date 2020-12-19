Watford have tonight parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb lasted just four months in the job.

Having overseen 22 games in charge of the Hornets he managed nine wins, leaving the club in 5th-place of the Championship table after defeat at Huddersfield Town today.

News broke soon after the defeat that the club were ‘set to sack’ Ivic with the official news of his sacking emerging later on this evening.

READ: Report details QPR’s stance on Mark Warburton after latest disappointment

He becomes the fourth manager since September last year by the club and fans have taken to Twitter in their droves to have their say on the decision.

Owner Gino Pozzo and chairman Scott Duxbury have come into question for their ruthlessness in hiring and sacking managers of late.

Next up for Watford is a Boxing Day clash with league leaders and top-six rivals Norwich City.

See what the Watford fans had to say on Twitter after Ivic’s sacking tonight: