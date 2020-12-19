Watford have tonight parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb lasted just four months in the job.

Having overseen 22 games in charge of the Hornets he managed nine wins, leaving the club in 5th-place of the Championship table after defeat at Huddersfield Town today.

News broke soon after the defeat that the club were ‘set to sack’ Ivic with the official news of his sacking emerging later on this evening.

He becomes the fourth manager since September last year by the club and fans have taken to Twitter in their droves to have their say on the decision.

Owner Gino Pozzo and chairman Scott Duxbury have come into question for their ruthlessness in hiring and sacking managers of late.

Next up for Watford is a Boxing Day clash with league leaders and top-six rivals Norwich City.

See what the Watford fans had to say on Twitter after Ivic’s sacking tonight:

Sad – Ivic’s showed more commitment than the players and actually had some core principles/discipline he adhered to. Players need to stop hiding behind management or just wipe the slates clean and get rid of the old wood 🐝🐝🐝 — Alan WFC (@harrod_alan) December 19, 2020

Get out the players who have an overly high sense of their importance (Troy, capoue, gray), then tackle the men behind the recruitment strategy, as it’s clear the lack of direction is stifling the club, compared to a club like Norwich with a clear plan and faith in their manager — Colin Peppiatt (@ColinPeppiatt) December 19, 2020

Don't bother appointing anyone. Just let the players run the club, then when it all goes wrong you can sack yourselves. — Andy (@andycpenn) December 19, 2020

I’m not 100% on board with this. Unless the fundamental issues within the squad on and off the pitch are tackled robustly, not even Sir Alex Ferguson would last long here. — 🐝⚽️🎵🎶☕️ (@watfordfocus) December 19, 2020

Hang your heads in shame Gino Pozzo & Scott Duxbury. Club is a shambles – this is not the club I fell in love with under GT. #watfordfc — Richard (@Richardsh16) December 19, 2020

Get rid of some of the Billy Big Boots players too who won't play their hearts out for the club. — Karen Gregory 🐝 #wearyourmask (@MapleHornet) December 19, 2020

That’s the wrong question. The question should be: Should Ivic have been appointed #watfordfc manager in the first place?

This is 100% on Gino, as was sacking Javi and hiring QSF, and then hiring and sacking Pearson. ALL of them the wrong decision. — Stoney (@MikeTheMonkey77) December 19, 2020

Even over the last month you could see how Deeney has something that might (and thats a big might) help drag #watfordfc out of the championship. Ivic had nothing for me. If Troy goes then so be it, but Ivic was such a wrong fit, as bad as Mazzarri. — Iveco76 (@Iveco76) December 19, 2020

Unlike some, Vladimir Ivic doesn't become a bad manager after a #WatfordFC sacking. He was doing exactly the job he was hired for. Sorting the defence out & weeding the egos out from the dressing room. If that wasn't what the squad needed it's on Gino Pozzo & Scott Duxbury. — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) December 19, 2020

When will they learn it’s the players not the manager! It’s the continuing factor from the departures of QSF, Pearson and now Ivić!#WatfordFC https://t.co/6wjbrwkJ0R — Harry Salvidge (@H_Salvidge14) December 19, 2020