Glenn Murray has had his nose to the grindstone for long enough in football to have earned a degree of respect on his journey through the game.

He is a much-travelled striker and has hit the back of the net on his travels. These travels have taken him from Workington to America, from League Two to the Premier League.

He’s hit the back of the net at all levels of the English professional league – including 37 goals in 148 games in the Premier League. The latest stop on his travels has been Watford and a drop down in leagues for the much-travelled 37-year-old striker. However, it’s not been the best of moves for the veteran striker.

Murray, Brighton ≠ Murray, Watford

It is very clear that Glenn Murray’s form at Brighton doesn’t equal Glenn Murray’s form at Watford.

For Brighton, the veteran striker has made 285 appearances over two spells at the club. He has found th eback of the net 111 times and provided 20 assists. 96 of these games and 26 of these goals have come in the Premier League.

Expectation that this form would be translated to the Hornets when he dropped down a division have been wide of the mark. He has featured in four of Watford’s first five Championship games. He hasn’t featured since that fifth game, a 1-1 draw with strugglers Wycombe Wanderers.

It led to stinging criticism from now-departed Watford boss Vladimir Ivic.

Fitness chastised by Ivic – stinging criticism

Per journalist Adan Leventhal’s tweet (below), Ivic did not hold back when commenting about Glenn Murray during his time as Watford manager.

Vladimir Ivic on Glenn Murray: “I have three or four players in this position who, for me, at this moment are in a better shape than him.” Piece on Murray’s future – inc potential January departure from #WatfordFC -for @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/9sWpG3UT9y — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) December 17, 2020

Criticism of that magnitude would, surely, point to a January return to Brighton for Glenn Murray.

Or, maybe not.

Murray reprieve after Ivic sacking

Could Glenn Murray earn a reprieve under a new boss or interim caretaker set-up at Watford? That’s a good question.

With Ivic gone, and his stinging criticism of Glenn Murray gone with him, this could open up opportunities for the 37-year-old. He is not a bad striker, he will have moves that get him to places where younger legs fail to get – call it footballing nous.

Watford clearing the managerial decks could, in Glenn Murray’s case, lead to a new broom sweeping just some things to one side – missing others entirely.

Should Watford keep hold of Glenn Murray or just send him packing?