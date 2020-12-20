Saturday afternoon’s game pitted high-flying Cheltenham Town against League Two strugglers Barrow at Holker Street. It was a long haul north for Michael Duff’s side and a long journey back with no points in the bag – beaten with ease 3-0 by the home side.

The Robins would have arrived in Cumbria fancying their chances against a home side on a heavy losing streak. Barrow’s fluid National League football has fallen a little by the wayside as Rob Kelly’s side stumble around the relegation zone.

However, the form book and league table can be deceptive at times. This was one of those times, Barrow easing their way to a 3-0 victory that imposed Cheltenham’s first back-to-back defeats since February 2019.

Where the result leaves both sides

Barrow achieved ther deserved victory on the back of goals from Scott Quigley (43′ Pen), Luke James (52′) and Harrison Biggins (74′). Breaking their losing streak with this win keeps Barrow in 22nd in the League Two table – three points above the drop zone.

For Cheltenham it means that they end the week in 4th palce on 33 points. This leaves them three shy of Forest Green in 2nd and just four points away from the top spot held by Newport County.

Three Cheltenham players who disappointed vs Barrow

Liam Sercombe: midfielder Sercombe played as part of a middle-five across the Cheltenham midfield. He completed 33 of 40 passes (83% accuracy), including one key pass. He worked three shots but had none on target. He was one Robins midfielder who struggled to get a grip on the game.



Charlie Raglan: right-sided defender Raglan played as part of a back-three for Cheltenham. He made two tackles but was dribbled past once. He made two interceptions as well as one clearance but couldn’t stop Barrow making inroads.



Andy Williams: veteran striker Williams won two of his three headed duels against Barrow. Due to Barrow pressure, William saw little ball – just 1.6% of possession. He worked his way to two shots but failed to get any on target. Struggled to make an impact against a resolute Barrow effort.

