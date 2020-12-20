Saturday afternoon’s game pitted League Two strugglers Barrow against high-flying Cheltenham Town at Holker Street. It was a long haul north for Michael Duff’s side and a long journey back with no points in the bag – beaten 3-0 by the home side.

Cheltenham would have arrived fancying their chances against a side who were hovering just above the drop zone and having lost their last four games. The visitors have been in-and-around the top of the pile all season long.

All that was immaterial as Rob Kelly’s home side inflicted back-to-back defeats on Cheltenham for the first time since February 2019.

Where the result leaves both sides

Barrow achieved ther deserved victory on the back of goals from Scott Quigley (43′ Pen), Luke James (52′) and Harrison Biggins (74′). Breaking their losing streak with this win keeps Barrow in 22nd and three points safe from the drop zone.

For Cheltenham it means that they end the week in 4th palce on 33 points. This leaves them three shy of Forest Green in 2nd and just four points away from the top spot held by Newport County.

Three Barrow players who impressed vs Cheltenham

Scott Quigley: 28-year old striker Quigley opened the scoring with a late first-half penalty. That penalty was one of three shots he had on target – it was also his 3rd of the season. He also completed 10 of 15 passes (67% accuracy).

Luke James: whereas Quigley struck late in the first-half, strike partner James struck early in the second to make it a game that Cheltenham had to chase. He had three shots in the game, two on target including his goal – it was his third of the season. He completed 11 of 19 passes (58% accuracy), including a key pass to set a teammate chance up.

Matthew Platt: defender Platt played the central role in a back-three defence. His one tackles and 10 clearances helped to keep Cheltenham at bay. He also showed tidy distribution from the back, completing 27 of 37 passes (73% accuracy).

