It was anything but third time’s a charm for Stuart McCall at Bradford City. His third spell as manager at Valley Parade saw him sacked after a horrible run of form of six, consecutive losses.

Since then all manner of names have been thrown into the hat and linked with the vacant job at Valley Parade. The brief for whoever takes charge will be a simple one: maintain our status as a Football League club.

Since McCall – City moving forward

Names have been mentioned as linked with the job at Valley Parade created by McCall’s sacking. Names such as Sol Campbell and Ryan Lowe have been put forward. Earlier today the frontrunner was said to be former Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst.

Since retiring from the playing side of football, Hurst has held managerial posts with non-league sides Ilkeston Town and Boston United whilst also managing Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich and Scunthorpe. 46-year-old Hursthas been on the managerial free agent list since leaving Glanford Park at the end of January this year.

Any news is good news – a confirmation

As with anything in football, there are a multitude of things circulating in the rumour miasma. When it comes to rumoured managerial incomings, that’s when names start to be bandied around.

Yet, the are often just airy words – it takes a little more to add a degree of confirmation:

They’ve met some … and he’s one. https://t.co/jBS3WCCJJj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 19, 2020

Above, Sun reporter Alan Nixon appears to confirm on his Twitter feed that the Bantams have met with Hurst…amongst others.

Some news is bad news – a denial

Flip the coin over and the opposite face is shown. In this case, as rumours fly some are flipped around and denied:

Not at this point https://t.co/LB16aU7Fvw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 19, 2020

Here, Nixon refutes the idea that Derek Adams has been one of those seen by City. Adams, of course, is the curent boss over at Morecambe where the Scot has been since early November 2019.

City will be wanting a manager in as soon as possible so that the new man can take stock and begin to plan a strategy for the January window which opens in less than a fortnight.

Will whoever comes in to Valley Parade be able to save Bradford City this season?