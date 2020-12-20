Bradford City were in a hole at the start of this season. Things just weren’t working for the Bantams and boss Stuart McCall.

As the games began to tick by, things started to worsen and the odd slip turned into a mass slide. City were heading down the table and the brakes needed applying.

However, six consecutive losses (including five in League Two) saw the West Yorkshire side part company with McCall after a 3-1 loss to Oldham at Boundary Park last Saturday.

A week down the line – a stream of names

Since McCall’s sacking in the aftermath of the Bantams 3-1 loss at Boundary Park, a host of names have been linked with the vacant position at Valley Parade (above).



Sol Campbell was one of early names mentioned as in the running for the job after Stuart McCall’s sacking.

Then the name of current Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe popped up on the radar. Appointing him would mean that Lowe would be dropping down a League from League One to manage City.

With a January window just around the corner, and with City being a bona fide big club at League Two level, the West Yorkshire outfit are still seen as a viable concern for a manager wishing to add depth to his CV.

Latest name leading the way

The latest name doing the rounds as leading the chasing pack is Paul Hurst, the former manager at Scunthorpe United. Hurst was sacked by The Iron near the end of January this year. The 46-year-old has been on the managerial free agent list since then.

Since retiring from the playing side of football, Hurst has held managerial posts with non-league sides Ilkeston Town and Boston United whilst also managing Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich and Scunthorpe.

Bantams fans looking for a reversal of fortunes from McCall’s spell. They will be looking for a manager who can carry on from the draw and win the Bantams have worked to achieve since then. According to some, Paul Hurst could very well be that man.

Should Bradford City mave a beeline for Paul Hurst as their next manager?