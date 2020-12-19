Huddersfield Town have according to reports joined the race to sign Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

It’s believed the Villans are looking to loan out the young striker in January, with a handful of fellow Championship sides including Preston, and QPR also said to be also said to be looking at him.

The English striker has found his chances limited under Dean Smith at Villa so far this season, and a loan could be the perfect option in January. As the striker has made only five appearances for them so far this season.

While there is, as mentioned a handful of Championship sides looking at Davis, Huddersfield may well be at the front of the queue to sign him. Aston Villa think a lot of Davis, and it would surely be in their interest to select the best side for him in January, this in my opinion is Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been mightily impressive in the Championship so far this season, and their interest in Davis would be an exciting option for all parties involved.

A tall, strong striker with excellent hold up play, Davis could be exactly what the Terriers are missing at the moment, and would add strength to the West Yorkshire side.

The young English strikers biggest competitor for a spot in the team would be Fraizer Campbell, who has been the first choice striker for Huddersfield, and added his fourth goal of the season against Watford recently.

There is a handful of Championship clubs who are showing interest in Davis, but Huddersfield’s impressive performances, and their lack of attacking depth could be enough for them to win the race, and land a striker more than capable of boosting their season.