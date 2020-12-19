Earlier today, Watford fell short at the hands of Huddersfield at The John Smith’s Stadium, losing 2-0 to extend The Golden Boys pitiful away form this season.

The game consisted of a howler from goalkeeper Ben Foster, a miraculous own goal from Etienne Capoue as he attempted to clear the ball but in turn managed to fire it past Ben Foster, and a falling out between club skipper Troy Deeney and Vladimir Ivic.

Watford players have become accustomed to not getting too comfortable with their manager, as the chairman Gino Pozzo is renowned for chopping and changing the manager all too often, and The Telegraph have reported that Gino Pozzo has seen enough of the Serbian manager.

Despite still sitting in a play-off place, the performances Watford have put in have been incredibly underwhelming, leading to a mixed reaction from Watford fans causing a possibility of a divide between the fan base:

If it's clearly not working then Ivic has to go, but then the same players win again. I'm not sure they have either the ability or mentality to get promoted by a Nigel Pearson-style passion merchant over well-run clubs like Bournemouth, Norwich, Brentford or Swansea.#WatfordFC https://t.co/6DdNTlm0LY — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) December 19, 2020

This toxic set of players have got their way again, Pozzos haven’t learnt and have to make the perfect appointment or I want them gone. Patience is running super thin #watfordfc https://t.co/9uJWEbO1fG — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) December 19, 2020

A serious rebuild needed at the club. Can’t keep having these problems with managers it’s just not normal. Get rid of the players causing issues and not caring or these problems will continue and we won’t achieve anything https://t.co/U4Yqmh7k87 — Aidan Finn (@AidanHFinn) December 19, 2020

Erm, what? I know it wasn’t a great result and performance, we’re four points off the top two and still in the top 6, sorry that’s a joke if it happens https://t.co/DFvZCmgY81 — Rob (@RobertJA07) December 19, 2020

Hardly surprised by this. But there’s more issues behind the scenes. Until the owners fully back the head coach and buy players that fit into his system, we’ll be here again in six months. Really feel like a big rebuild is needed among the squad. #WatfordFC https://t.co/OnxAFeFwvI — Bradley Hayden (@BradleyHayden11) December 19, 2020

Our toxic players who down tools when they don’t like a manager have done it again. We won’t appoint any manager of note with this model, why would you bother coming to us? Pozzos need their heads testing #watfordfc https://t.co/gA4Ij7500l — Rob (@robert_wfc) December 19, 2020