Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 at Stoke City in the Championship today.

The defeat is Blackburn’s third in their last four outings.

Having started the season emphatically, Blackburn have since dropped off the boil and now fans are starting to question whether manager Tony Mowbray is still the man to take the club forward.

Having been appointed in February 2017, Mowbray has since overseen 192 games in charge of Blackburn having won 82 of them.

He’d achieve a 15th-place finish in his first full season in charge and 11th-place last time round, which is where today’s defeat leaves his side in the Championship table.

Plenty of Blackburn fans took to Twitter after the game to have their say on Mowbray’s tenure.

As much good as he’s done for the club, there’s still plenty of hurdles to overcome before they can realistically mount a promotion push, and some think it’s time for someone new.

See what some of them had to say below: