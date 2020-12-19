Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 at Stoke City in the Championship today.

The defeat is Blackburn’s third in their last four outings.

Having started the season emphatically, Blackburn have since dropped off the boil and now fans are starting to question whether manager Tony Mowbray is still the man to take the club forward.

Having been appointed in February 2017, Mowbray has since overseen 192 games in charge of Blackburn having won 82 of them.

He’d achieve a 15th-place finish in his first full season in charge and 11th-place last time round, which is where today’s defeat leaves his side in the Championship table.

Plenty of Blackburn fans took to Twitter after the game to have their say on Mowbray’s tenure.

As much good as he’s done for the club, there’s still plenty of hurdles to overcome before they can realistically mount a promotion push, and some think it’s time for someone new.

See what some of them had to say below:

It’s just so frustrating to see. We have a 25+ goal striker, one of the most promising youngsters in England but the defensive of a league 2 team. 4 years since Mowbray promised us defenders were coming. Sad to say but I don’t think he’s gonna get us promoted #rovers — Ben (@riley08ben) December 19, 2020

Mowbray is part of the furniture at Rovers. It does feel good to have stability, although not changing things up over a period of time can also cause performance to become stagnant. I feel this is where we are at as a club. #rovers — Rishi Sikka (@Rishi_Sikka) December 19, 2020

We are on the road to nowhere with Mowbray,but the scenery now & again is an improvement #Rovers — Andrew Morrison (@mozrover) December 19, 2020

I honestly think that our squad is one of the best in the Championship and Mowbray should be getting far more out of them. I love the bloke but we will never get promoted with him in charge #Rovers — Matthew Robb (@mattrobb11) December 19, 2020

If you are a manager in the top half, you are going to tactically outmatch Tony Mowbray — New York Rovers 🌹🗽 (@NYCRovers) December 19, 2020

Michael O'Neill and Neil Warnock have, in relative terms, flicked a switch. Why are their journeys looking like being significantly shorter than Tony Mowbray's? — Chris Hidden (@ChrisHidden) December 19, 2020