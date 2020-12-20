Huddersfield Town have on Saturday completed the signing of Irish star Danny Grant from Bohemians in Ireland.

The signing would appear to be a shrewd one from the Terriers, that has gone through behind the watchful eyes of a handful of other Championship outfits.

The signing is a welcome one for Huddersfield, adding some much needed depth in the wide areas, this is particularly important with the injury of top scorer Josh Koroma.

Grant, who has scored seven goals for Bohemians, this season, and featured for the side in the Europa League, should be a perfect fit for the brand of football Carlos Corberan wants to play. The Irishman is comfortable on the ball, and clearly has an end product, if he can get up to speed with the physicality of the Championship, he may be another bargain but from Huddersfield.

It’s expected the Terriers will bring in another winger in January, with Rolando Aarons the most likely candidate, but for tonight the Terriers transfer committee can be pleased with their first acquisition ahead of January.

Grant, who is the reigning young Irish player of the year will join the Terriers on the 2nd of January, with a contract running until 2023, with the club having the option of an extra year.

Grant has spoken about his move to Huddersfield with the club, here are some comments from his first interview as a Huddersfield Town player.

“I’m delighted! It’s a massive club and a big step up from where I’ve been. It’s a big thing moving over here from Ireland and I’m absolutely delighted to be at Huddersfield.

“I think it’s the best opportunity. I spoke to my agent and my family, and I loved what the people I spoke to at the Club had to say. It’s a club that was in the Premier League a couple of years ago and it’s the best opportunity out of the ones I had.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play at this level and in time I hope I will. It’s obviously a dream for people to play in England, but I was happy to play football in Ireland when I was a kid – whether that be with my local team or whoever. I just loved football! As the years went on and I moved up the levels, I got that desire to play in England and push myself.

“It’s going to be massive challenge, but I’m willing and ready to take that on. To me, the Championship is one of the top five leagues in the world. It’s massive and I know that will be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to the task.”