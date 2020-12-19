QPR are considering a loan move for Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, reports Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is set to leave ViIla Park on loan next month.

Having missed out on a move last summer, Dean Smith is reportedly keen to find a temporary home for the striker next month, with Preston North End and Huddersfield Town also in the running.

He’s made just two Premier League appearances this season.

After featuring 18 times in the topflight last year he’d set himself up to be in Smith’s first-team plans this year. But he failed to find the back of the net last season, and so Smith would jump into the transfer market.

Villa have spent well across the pitch and it’s left the likes of Davis on the sidelines.

QPR though could be the perfect place for Davies after New Year.

Mark Warburton’s side are struggling in the Championship and struggling or goals having been so potent last time round.

The summer departure of Ebere Eze is no doubt to blame but QPR haven’t found luck in summer signings Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne, who are yet to really get rolling for the Rs.

Having drawn late at Wycombe Wanderers today, uncertainty lies around Warburton’s future at the club.

But he’ll no doubt be preparing for the transfer window next month and he cold yet seek a loan move for Davis – a robust striker with a bit more pace than what’s already at his disposal, this could yet be a keen signing.