Coventry City lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

A second-half goal from Tom Lees was enough to see Tony Pulis claim his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The loss leaves Coventry in 18th-place of the Championship table having claimed 22 points from their opening 20 Championship games.

It was a dire performance against a dire team in Wednesday today, but one man took the brunt of fans’ online anger.

READ: Neil Lennon’s Celtic update ‘further suggests’ January swoop for Championship man

Amadou Bakayoko – or Baka as he’s known – was brought on for Tyler Walker in the first-half.

The striker wouldn’t be able to make an impact though and he’s now made seven Championship appearances this season without scoring.

Now in his third season with the Sky Blues, many think that he might be nearing the end of time at the club, with a January exit looking possible.

See what they had to say on Twitter about his performance on today: