Coventry City lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

A second-half goal from Tom Lees was enough to see Tony Pulis claim his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The loss leaves Coventry in 18th-place of the Championship table having claimed 22 points from their opening 20 Championship games.

It was a dire performance against a dire team in Wednesday today, but one man took the brunt of fans’ online anger.

Amadou Bakayoko – or Baka as he’s known – was brought on for Tyler Walker in the first-half.

The striker wouldn’t be able to make an impact though and he’s now made seven Championship appearances this season without scoring.

Now in his third season with the Sky Blues, many think that he might be nearing the end of time at the club, with a January exit looking possible.

See what they had to say on Twitter about his performance on today:

We’ve got some deadwood that needs shifting out in January. Baka, Kastaneer, Sheaf and Shipley simply are not good enough. We’ve got have a good team. #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) December 19, 2020

Thought Dacosta looked decent when he come on, gonna be a good player for us I reckon! Great to see Godden back, will take time for him to get back to his best though. Love Baka but he just isn’t the answer in this league unfortunately, think he’ll be gone in January. #PUSB — Robbie Fisk (@FiskRobbie) December 19, 2020

@BBCCWRSport disappointed with today’s result, but again Baka added nothing, never does IMO #CCFC #PUSB — Adam Ursell (@AdamUrsell) December 19, 2020

Baka sold plz — joshua hall (@joshuahall25201) December 19, 2020

Baka is woeful — Wayne Littlewood (@WayneLittlewoo3) December 19, 2020

Nobody deserves to be disrespected, but I don't feel Baka and Shipley are anywhere near Championship level. I rate Ben Sheaf though — ßkyBlueBen (@SkyBlueBen1) December 19, 2020