Troy Deeney may have been the Watford skipper for over half a decade now, but head coach Vladimir Ivic is determined to keep him in his place, as the two clashed on the substitute bench at the John’s Smith Stadium.

Troy Deeney was dropped to the bench for Watford’s trip up north despite scoring midweek partly due to fatigue, but when The Hornets were 2-0 down to Huddersfield within 30 minutes of play in Yorkshire, the 32-year-old striker had seen enough and knowing Deeney would have wanted to do everything in his power to bring Watford back into the game.

A howler from an experienced Ben Foster looked to set the tempo of the game, and with Watford’s poor away form, it felt as though the game had escaped them totally when Etienne Capoue’s attempted clearance miraculously found the way into his own net.

Still, no sign of Troy Deeney at this point. The Serbian boss refused to go into detail about the incident, but did confirm that disciplinary issues was the reason why Deeney did not feature at all in the game, despite scoring in the last three consecutive matches.

“Why he didn’t come from the bench, this is another question, because of some discipline issues,” confirmed Ivic.

“This is between us, and I don’t want to speak about some things to the media. I said from the first day, I’m here to do my best and to work to do what’s best for the club, together with my players.

“Nobody, and no one can be above the club in my team when I’m [the] coach. We need to think about the team and how we can improve the team and how we can give them what we need to get three points, day by day.”

He would not have travelled at all if it was not for not having enough players to fill out the bench, confirmed by Ivic, which is an incredibly bad look on Watford and their recruitment.

With the transfer window around the corner, there is room for the Watford owners to bring players in, hopefully, this matter does not go as far as to see Deeney exit the club completely after what will soon be an eleven-year stay.