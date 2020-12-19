Watford are set to sack manager Vladimir Ivic, reports The Telegraph.

The Serbian was appointed manager in August this year.

Having overseen just 22 games in charge of the club, Ivic has won nine of those, with the club in 5th-place of the Championship table after defeat at Huddersfield Town today.

Ivic became Watford’s fourth manager since the start of 2018.

In that time, the board have parted ways with Javi Gracia and reappointed Quique Sanches Flores, before replacing him with Nigel Pearson this time last year, only to sack him with the club above the Premier League relegation zone.

Watford would eventually be relegated into the Championship.

Having endured a mixed start to life in English football, Ivic has so far received mixed reviews from fans.

Today marked only their fourth loss in 20 Championship games.

Fans largely recognise the ideas and management style that Ivic is trying to implement and he’s seen some signs of progress.

But with the squad at his disposal, Ivic’s Watford proved too inconsistent and he could become the latest manager to fall fate to the board’s ruthlessness.

Norwich City are the team leading the pack.

They sit nine points ahead of Watford who are still in with a very real chance of gaining an immediate return to the top-flight – and it’s Norwich who Watford welcome on Boxing Day.

It’s the tallest order for Watford, and Daniel Farke will be taking the challenge right to them.