Norwich City passed another test of their credentials with a 2-0 victory over visitors Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon at Carrow Road.

That result consolidated their position at the top of the Championship table – the Canaries stretching their lead to six points over nearest challengers Bournemouth.

It was a game won on the back of goals from Emiliano Buendia (27′) and Todd Cantwell (70′), two players who are more than justifying their decisions to stay at Carrow Road rather than move on.

Cantwell and Buendia

Buendia is having a fantastic Sky Bet Championship campaign so far this season. The 23-year-old Argentinian has featured in just 16 of Norwich’s 20 Championship games. However, he’s been on fire.

Across those 16 games, the dual threat attacking player has hit the straps with 6 goals and 7 assists. That is the sort of form that will make any side sit up and take notice.

Fellow attacker Cantwell, hasn’t has made the same impact but has grown over the last four games. In that quartet of games, 22-year-old, Dereham-born Cantwell has scored once and added a single assist.

Leeds United links as Cantwell and Buendia shine

As well as both scoring today vs Cardiff, Buendia and Cantwell were linked with summer interest from Leeds United.

Leeds Live reported interest from Marcelo Bielsa’s side in Buendia in mid-October with Sun reporter Alan Nixon adding colour to that by revealing Norwich City’s asking price to be in the region of £25m.



United were also said by The Mirror to be heavily interested in Cantwell. However they did add the strapline that Bielsa’s side had been priced out of a move for him.

Should both continue to impress, more so Buendia, then they are bound to attract further attention from interested parties. It remains to be seen whether the Whites revisit the duo as old targets made new.

Will Norwich City be able to hold onto Emi Buendia come January?