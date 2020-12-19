QPR are ‘reviewing’ Mark Warburton’s position as manager, reports West London Sport.

The 58-year-old took charge of QPR in May last year.

Formerly in charge at Brentford, he’d guide his new West London side to a commendable 13th-place finish in his first season in charge.

This time round though, QPR sit in 19th-place of the Championship table after a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers today.

Warburton’s side had taken the lead through a Jason McCarthy own goal in the first-half, only to be denied all three points at the last.

It stretches QPR’s winless run to seven in the Championship, with the Rs having kept one clean sheet in their last ten outings.

Fans have been piling the pressure on Warburton all season.

Having sold star player Ebere Eze over summer, Warburton and the QPR recruitment team haven’t spent the money well.

The likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne have come in but have so far been criticised by fans – Dykes in particular has taken the brunt of fans’ online frustration lately.

Despite that, QPR’s defensive record under Warburton was atrocious – in his 72 games in charge he’s kept just nine clean sheets, winning 21 of those.

Now, West London Sport claim that the club’s hierarchy are looking into ‘potential options’ should they part ways with Warburton, who’s contract is out at the end of the season.

QPR are next in action against Swansea City on boxing day.