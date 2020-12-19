QPR drew 1-1 at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side went into today’s game in Berkshire looking for a first win in six.

Instead, they extend their winless run to seven in the Championship after conceding a late goal – Anis Mehmeti was on hand to give the Chairboys a dramatic point.

QPR would take the lead into half-time owing to a Jason McCarthy own goal.

They looked as though they had enough to get over the line but for Wycombe’s late equaliser, with deeming defender Todd Kane to be at fault.

Notably, QPR’s defence has been shocking under Warburton.

They’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last ten outings but for Mehmeti’s goal today, fans tore into Kane for his inability to close down the onrushing Wycombe players.

