QPR drew 1-1 at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship today.

Mark Warburton’s side went into today’s game in Berkshire looking for a first win in six.

Instead, they extend their winless run to seven in the Championship after conceding a late goal – Anis Mehmeti was on hand to give the Chairboys a dramatic point.

QPR would take the lead into half-time owing to a Jason McCarthy own goal.

They looked as though they had enough to get over the line but for Wycombe’s late equaliser, with deeming defender Todd Kane to be at fault.

Notably, QPR’s defence has been shocking under Warburton.

They’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last ten outings but for Mehmeti’s goal today, fans tore into Kane for his inability to close down the onrushing Wycombe players.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to have their say on the 27-year-old, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Thats it Kane you keep backing off and backing off mate 💩💩 — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) December 19, 2020

What was Kane doing there? — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) December 19, 2020

They deserve it, but why is Kane going backwards, really I getting fed up with Warburton now, lack of any plan — Declan Devine (@DMD_QPR) December 19, 2020

Absolutely awful defending. Kane again backing off.

Just put Warburton in Tier 4 please — Jeff (@lefthookqpr) December 19, 2020

Todd Kane’s ‘defending’ was horrific for the goal. — Alex (@Alexqpr) December 19, 2020

Kane an absolute liability. Clueless. — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) December 19, 2020