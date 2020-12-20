Harry Kewell likely called in a couple of favours when ging back to old club Leeds United and taking highly-rated central midfield starlet Alfie McCalmont on loan for the season.

In one way, it was an easy decision for Leeds United to make. McCalmont, whilst being highly rated at Elland Road would struggle to break into a side playing in the Premier League.

With opportunities limited at Elland Road, it makes sense that the Whites used the loan market to develop their youngsters and that is what is happening with Alfie McCalmont at Oldham Athletic.

Alfie McCalmont – Leeds United to Oldham Athletic

Thirsk-born 20-year-old McCalmont is one of United’s brightest prospects. He picked up the academy Player of the Year last season. He’s been regularly playing up a group in terms of the sides he turns out for with the Whites.

Unlike some of his peers, the central midfielder hasn’t made the jump to the first-team squad and, instead, remains bubbling under. However, he’s rated at Elland Road and signed a new four-year deal with the Whites in August this year.

So far, the youngster has made 12 appearances for the Latics across all competitions. He has impressed with his displays and his goal today versus Newport County (in a 4-2 Oldham win) was his second of the League Two campaign. This strke added his first League Two goal and goes alongside a brace from the EFL Trophy against Bradford City.

Leeds United can see a gem being polished

The decision by Leeds United to allow McCalmont out on loan to League Two and Oldham Athletic is a decision which is paying dividends.

Across the EFL Trophy and League Two competitions, the Northern Ireland international international has really begun to flourish. Should he carry on developing at the rate that he is doing, Leeds United will see a rough diamond becoming polished and starting to gleam.

