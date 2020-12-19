Brentford beat Reading 3-1 in the Championship today.

Veljko Paunovic has surprised everyone with how he’s got his reading side playing this season, but they’re proving inconsistent.

Within half-an-hour of today’s game in West London, Reading were three goals down.

Mathias Jensen opened the scoring before Bryan Mbeumo bagged a brace – Reading would score a consolation through Sone Aluko, but wouldn’t threaten a comeback.

A third defeat in four for Reading will leave a bitter taste in time for Christmas, and one player who stuck out as particularly bad today was Tomas Esteves.

The 18-year-old is on-loan at Reading from Porto and has now featured 14 times in the Championship – he’s often come under scrutiny though.

He’s lead a contested season to date but continues to prove a favourite under Paunovic.

See what Reading fans had to say about his performance today: