Brentford beat Reading 3-1 in the Championship today.

Veljko Paunovic has surprised everyone with how he’s got his reading side playing this season, but they’re proving inconsistent.

Within half-an-hour of today’s game in West London, Reading were three goals down.

Mathias Jensen opened the scoring before Bryan Mbeumo bagged a brace – Reading would score a consolation through Sone Aluko, but wouldn’t threaten a comeback.

READ: Neil Lennon’s Celtic update ‘further suggests’ January move for Championship ace

A third defeat in four for Reading will leave a bitter taste in time for Christmas, and one player who stuck out as particularly bad today was Tomas Esteves.

The 18-year-old is on-loan at Reading from Porto and has now featured 14 times in the Championship – he’s often come under scrutiny though.

He’s lead a contested season to date but continues to prove a favourite under Paunovic.

See what Reading fans had to say about his performance today:

esteves has a football allergy — K (@PlayboiCIarti) December 19, 2020

Absolutely zero chance of Reading getting anything from this now. What is Esteves doing there? He’s clearly not a defender. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) December 19, 2020

Estves does know you can tackle right? No need to be 2m away. — Max Cruttenden (@maxiebadger) December 19, 2020

Esteves cannot defend — Brookesy (@FutBrookes) December 19, 2020

Esteves can’t defend at all so so poor — ethan (@ethann_rfc) December 19, 2020

Yeah, well Rafael had a total howler no defending that, the other 2 came from Esteves playing out of position, not that I'm convinced with him defensively on the right either, chemistry clear for this Brentford side where as we have none because of the constantly changing lineups — Ben (@Ben_CFR) December 19, 2020

This was coming today, not helped by another Rafael mistake to start it off. Esteves not dealing with Mbuemo, showing inside when that’s what Mbuemo wants to do! Look leggy allover. Only Ovie has shown any quality. Not having Semedo as a makeshift centre forward. #ReadingFC — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) December 19, 2020