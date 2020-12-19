Middlesbrough thumped Birmingham City 4-1 at St Andrew’s in the Championship today.

Aitor Karanka’s side have endured a mixed first-half of the season but they looked to be on the right track today when they took an early lead through Maxime Colin.

Middlesbrough though would bite back – they scored two in quick succession through Britt Assombalonga and George Saville to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

A Neil Etheridge blunder in the second would make for a third, with Lewis Wing scoring the fourth for Boro who climb into the top-six with the win.

For Birmingham, they remain in 17th.

A third-straight defeat leaves a bitter taste for Blues fans over Christmas and one player stuck out as particularly bad today – Marc Roberts.

The 30-year-old made his 17th Championship appearance of the season today and seems to be a favoured name under Karanka. Why though, Birmingham fans aren’t sure.

See what they had to say on Twitter about the defender’s performance today:

Karanka loves playing Roberts for his height, but we’re losing defensive organisation and solidify as a result. It isn’t worth it #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020

Whilst he hasn’t made any clear cut errors, it’s clear to see our defence is considerably weaker with Roberts instead of Friend at CB #bcfc — Joe Hinton (@joephinton) December 19, 2020

I’ve said it for a while, the whole back 4 needs tearing up and starting again. Colin, Dean, Roberts and Pedersen are not to the standard you need even to be midtable. I’m afraid Clayton/San Jose are way off. Feel sorry for Karanka #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) December 19, 2020

Funny enough, Marc Roberts again. — George (@bcfcgeorge03) December 19, 2020

Sack Marc Roberts — Josh (@landolotsof) December 19, 2020

I know he scored a good goal midweek, but it’s been evident for so long now that Marc Roberts is just nowhere near good enough to play for this Club. #bcfc — Everything BCFC (@everythingbcfc) December 19, 2020

I’d be absolutely fuming seeing Marc Roberts playing every week if I was Clarke-Salter. Roberts really hasn’t been it this season. — Conner (@conner_1875) December 19, 2020