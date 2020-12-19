Middlesbrough thumped Birmingham City 4-1 at St Andrew’s in the Championship today.

Aitor Karanka’s side have endured a mixed first-half of the season but they looked to be on the right track today when they took an early lead through Maxime Colin.

Middlesbrough though would bite back – they scored two in quick succession through Britt Assombalonga and George Saville to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

A Neil Etheridge blunder in the second would make for a third, with Lewis Wing scoring the fourth for Boro who climb into the top-six with the win.

For Birmingham, they remain in 17th.

A third-straight defeat leaves a bitter taste for Blues fans over Christmas and one player stuck out as particularly bad today – Marc Roberts.

The 30-year-old made his 17th Championship appearance of the season today and seems to be a favoured name under Karanka. Why though, Birmingham fans aren’t sure.

See what they had to say on Twitter about the defender’s performance today: