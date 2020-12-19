Huddersfield Town beat Watford 2-0 in the Championship today.

Going into today’s game in 3rd-place, Watford were hoping to go level on points with Bournemouth in 2nd.

But within ten minutes of today’s game in Yorkshire, Fraizer Campbell would give Huddersfield the lead.

Watford stopper Ben Foster was at fault – with the ball at his feet, the 37-year-old would be closed down by the Terriers attack, eventually fumbling the ball into the path of Campbell for an easy opener.

An Etienne Capoue own goal would give Huddersfield a 2-0 lead at half-time, which they saw out til full-time.

It’s a defeat that mounts pressure on boss Vladimir Ivic, but fans were quick to react to Foster’s mistake which led to the opening goal.

Having rejoined in 2018, Foster has made 95 appearances in his second Watford spell. He’s proved a fan favourite for a long time but this season has seen his game come under scrutiny.

With his personal YouTube channel gaining followers, supporters were quick to joke about his ‘howler’ today.

Here’s what Watford fans had to say on Foster today:

Can’t wait for the YouTube video! https://t.co/Lebit8wBOL — Luke Carter (@LukeCarter01) December 19, 2020

Classic Ben Foster — Tony (@stixnbones2) December 19, 2020

Well done foster good assist — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) December 19, 2020

Here's a tip, Foster. STOP DOING THAT — Jordan Thornberry (@jord_thornberry) December 19, 2020

Not great — Sean Mohan (@SeanMoneyMohan) December 19, 2020

He always takes too long to kick the ball said it for years — We are Watford Fans (@WeWatford) December 19, 2020