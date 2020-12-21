Norwich City are steaming their way back to an immediate Premier League return. The Canaries are top of the Sky Bet Championship and have a five-point advantage over Bournemouth in 2nd place.

They stretched their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the weekend. That game was one won via goals from two of the Canaries rising stars: Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia (below).

La luz is shining on Argentinian Buendia

No disrespect to Todd Cantwell, or Teemu Pukki for that matter, but most of the light that is shining on Norwich City is highlighting one player – Emiliano Buendia.

It’s not as if he is just beginning to shine either; he’s been doing that since he was first snapped up by the Canaries from Getafe in 2018. He’s simply gone from strength to strength.

His first season in the Champoinship (2018/19) saw him hit eight goals and provide 12 assists. He wasn’t as productive in the Premier League the following season, scoring just one goal and provide seven assists.

This season though, this season in the Championship and Buendia has simply started like a man on a mission. He’s featured in 16 appearances for the Canaries and his output has been astonishing. In those games, the Argentinian livewire has scored six goals and produced seven assists.

Canaries aware that January will bring interest

Per Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, and as covered here in some detail on The72, Norwich City are bracing themselves for a degree of interest in a glowing Buendia. With output such as above, that is not hard to see why.

Thomas wrote earlier that Norwich are “braced for January interest in winger Emi Buendia – with Atletico Madrid and Valencia among those interested” in bringing the Argentine attacker on board. That interest also must be added to similar domestic interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Enjoy December while it lasts

Norwich must be aware that playing Buendia is a double-edged sword. He helps them to wins, but the other edge of that is his performances draw increased interest. This comes from the likes of Leeds United, Aston Villa alongside La Liga interest from Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Put simply, should Emiliano Buendia continue to shine as he is doing, then possibly bracing themselves won’t be enough for Norwich City.

Yes, Norwich City can sit back and enjoy what the rest of December brings them but come January, well, that’s when the enjoyment stops and the fretting begins with regard to Emiliano Buendia.

Will Emiliano Buendia still be a Norwich player on February 1 next year?