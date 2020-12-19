Barrow were promoted last season after a campaign halted prematurely by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’d finished at the top of the National League when the season was initially postponed, then finally curtailed. Over the games they played, Barrow deserved their promotion.

The football that then-manager Ian Evatt had installed at Barrow was dynamic and fluid and a joy to watch. It showed that they were Football League ready.

Barrow promoted – Evatt goes – Dunn sacked

Such was the success of Evatt’s style of play that Barrow lost him to relegated side Bolton Wanderers – the Trotters looking to rebuild and return to League One.

Barrow placed their faith in former Blackburn midfielder David Dunn who joined from League One Blackpool. However, after a 9-match winless streak that left the Holker Street side in 21st place in the table, Dunn was also let go by the Cumbrians six days ago.

That leaves Barrow now looking for a replacement and there are many names being tossed into a hat for the vacant position.

From ‘unknown quantity’ to new names and changing positions

One name that was thrown into the hat by some sites, was relatively unknown Scott Booth who manages successful women’s side Glasgow City. He was seen as the frontrunner at one stage before dropping back in the ever-changing field of names.

Yesterday, a new name jumped to the front of the pack – Sam Ricketts. Former Shrewsbury Town boss Ricketts was relieved of his duties at the Shrews towards the end of November 2020.

New name in ever-shifting landscape

A new day brings a new name – today being former David Flitcroft. 46-year-old Flitcroft was last employed as an assistant at Bolton Wanderers, leaving there when Evatt brought his own team in.

Before that, Flitcroft’s managerial experience came from spells at Barnsley (44 games), Bury (157 games), Swindon Town (42 games) and Mansfield Town (68 games).

The former Rochdale, Macclesfield and Bury man is more than qualified to take up the reins at the Cumbrian side and all that remains to be seen is whether this will be the case.

Would David Flitcroft be a good fit for next Barrow manager?