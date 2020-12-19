Make no mistake about it, Ivan Toney is a beast. Peterborough United knew it when bringing him in from Newcastle United: now the Championship is finding this out too.

There were many who doubted that he would be able to make the step up from League One to the Championship. There are no doubters left; or there shouldn’t be!

Quite simply put, there were no steps that Toney needed to take. All that the former Peterborough United striker needed to do was exactly what he did in his two seasons at London Road – just keep playing his game.

Toney – Peterborough form at Championship level

Even this header is misleading – it’s not his ‘Peterborough form’; it is simply Ivan Toney playing Ivan Toney’s game. The ‘level’ it is played at seems immaterial – he just does what it is that he does.

That is scores goals. At Peterborough he scored 49 goals in 94 games. At Brentford the Northampton-born 24-year-old has hit 16 in 19 appearances for the Bees.

Imagine that, there were doubts as to whether he’d be able to transfer his game from League One to the Championship. These 16 goals, so far this season, show that he has been able to.

A look at Toney – graphics and numbers

Using data from WhoScored’s player page for Ivan Toney, you can gain an insight into his output for Brentford – you can even compare it to his time at Peterborough.

In order to look at these in a more like-for-like manner, the fairest way is to look at it in terms of ‘per 90 mins’ output. This allows you to compare output across different seasons but levelled out to outcomes per typical game length.

It becomes obvious, when comparing like this, that Toney has had fewer shooting opportunities (2.9) per 90 in the Championship this season for Brentford than in League One last season with Peterborough (4.2).

Looking at this in terms of accuracy, Toney has had 1.3 accurate shots per 90 for Brentford this campaign versus 2.0 for Peterborough last time out.

Goal-wise, he has scored 0.9 goals per 90 mins with Brentford and 0.8 per 90 with Posh. Conversion-wise he has a rate of 31% from all shots for Brentford and an astonishing 69% from on-target shots. Compare these figures with his time in League One with The Posh and he returned 19% and 40% respectively for all/on-target shots.

All that considered, levels Toney could reach

It is clear that Ivan Toney has improved his finishing, despite having fewer shooting opportunities. Key amongst this is that he converts more of his accurate shots at Brentford than at Peterborough – evidence of more clinical finishing.

How much more destructive could Ivan Toney get – that’s a big question. He’s on 16 goals already, there are 27 more games left in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Assuming he maintain this form then, from 1.3 accurate shots per 90 mins, Toney would have 35 more shots on target requiring the keeper to make a save. Given his conversion rate (69%) from on-target shots, the Brentford hotshot could hit another 24 goals this season.

Could Ivan Toney hit 40 goals this season in the Championship? It’s highly unlikely. However, you’d not bet against him hitting 25 if he keeps going at this rate.

How many goals will Ivan Toney end up scoring for Brentford this season?