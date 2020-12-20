Celtic are looking to hold talks with Queens Park Rangers’ Bright Osayi-Samuel in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It could be one of the bargains of the window with the Scottish giants looking to sign the winger on a pre-contract ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the campaign and QPR are seemingly set to lose the midfielder on a free transfer with the player failing to agree a new deal with the Championship club.

Osayi-Samuel rejected a number of contract offers from the club throughout October, and that sparked interest from a number of clubs including Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham.

The versatile player has been a key part of this QPR side throughout the current campaign and has started 17 of the first 19 games for the R’s this season.

Alongside that he can play anywhere behind the striker and has netted twice whilst also picking up three assists so far this season.

Celtic haven’t been performing well in the Scottish Premier League so far this campaign and will hope that in the future they can strengthen their side to get back to competing for all three major trophies.

Manager Neil Lennon has been under pressure from supporters in recent weeks, and rivals Rangers sit top of the table heading into the Christmas schedule.

If Osayi-Samuel does end up leaving next summer, then he’ll want to make sure he goes to a club that can guarantee him game time, something that Celtic could do.