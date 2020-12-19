Watford find themselves in third place in the Championship, trailing behind the league leaders Norwich City by six points.

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has hit back at critics of his teams style of play. This has come as a result of the club having only won just two of their last five games, with fans criticising the teams consistency following their 1-1 draw to ten-men Brentford.

Ivic has expressed that the focus for his team has been to ‘control games and put on a show’. Whilst the desire to follow this style of play has backfired on them at times, Ivic has reiterated that it is the plan that Watford will continue to follow for the foreseeable future.

This is what the Serbian manager had to say:

“Our target is to play attacking football, with possession of the ball, and this is something we work on. It’s normal to have critics and for some people to be unhappy about the way you play or with the result. We need to be realistic with the situation we have at the moment.”

The concern for Watford fans will certainly come in the way that their side are dropping points. Whilst Norwich start to drift away from the rest of the pack, the fight for the second automatic promotion place will become hotly contested between a whole number of teams.

The upcoming Christmas and New Year period is a time where teams can stake a claim on their chances of challenging for promotion. With that in mind, Ivic’s side will need to overcome the likes of Huddersfield, Norwich, Millwall and Swansea if they are to do just that.

The Watford boss has highlighted himself that the team suffer from ‘turbulence’, where they will play to their very best in one game but struggle to match that intensity in the next. As they struggle to match that quality game-for-game, it will be interesting to see how the side cope with the onslaught of fixtures around the festive period.