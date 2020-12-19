Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End stalwart Paul Gallagher has heaped praise on winger Scott Sinclair.

The 2020/21 campaign has seen Scott Sinclair put in plenty of impressive performances for Preston North End.

Shooting boots on

In 19 Championship games, Sinclair has found the back of the net seven times from left-wing.

The former Manchester City man has also laid on two assists, winning the penalty in last night’s 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Earning high praise

After another impressive performance last night, Sinclair has earned high praise from teammate Paul Gallagher.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Gallagher has said that it is a joy to play with Sinclair, adding that he is starting to show the form that put him on the radar while with Swansea City.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s growing into the Scott Sinclair that I played against years ago.

“He was at Swansea when I was at Leicester. It was a really good team under Roberto Martinez; they played some really good football.

“Scott played then and he played under Brendan Rodgers as well I think when they went up. He’s just one of those players, he will work really hard, play a good pass, win you a penalty, get you a goal.

“He’s a real threat. Sometimes he will be in and out of a game but then he’ll just come to life and create an opportunity, win a penalty, or score a goal.

“Those players, you need to keep on the pitch because they win you a game. Scott is an experienced player, it’s a joy to play with him.”

Sinclair’s Preston career to date

Since joining the Lilywhites from Celtic in January, Sinclair has played in 40 games across all competitions.

In the process, he has found the back of the net 10 times, providing two assists along the way.