Reading’s Michael Olise is a target for Premier League side Leicester City, according to Eurosport.

The Royals have been in fine form so far this season, and find themselves sitting in the top six of the Championship heading into the busy Christmas schedule.

Youngster Olise has found himself playing a vital part in the campaign so far, and is being tipped by many to go on and be a Premier League player in the future.

The 19-year-old netted a fine effort against Queens Park Rangers just last week before once again impressing against top of the table Norwich City in midweek.

He has the ability to make it at the top level of football due to his silky skills and the balance to be able to dribble past other players freely – something that is rare to find when looking in at the Championship.

Leicester will be one of many trying to snap him up from the Royals, and the Foxes have developed a number of young players such as Luke Thomas and Harvey Barnes, both of which are known in the first-team squad.

Alongside that, Olise would have the likes of James Maddison to learn off, and with that could refine his skills to ensure he made himself Premier League quality.

Reading will be hoping that if they do sell at some point in the near future then they get the required sum asked for from the club that Olise wishes to progress his career at in the coming years.