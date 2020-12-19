Speaking to The Sun, Barnsley star Alex Mowatt has said he wants to emulate Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and make a shock push for promotion this season.

Barnsley are enjoying a strong start first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Their form under new manager Valerien Ismael has put them within four points of the Championship play-offs. As it stands, their form is showing no signs of letting up.

Touching distance

A win today against promotion contenders Swansea City could see them go within one point of the play-offs.

The Tykes have won four of their last five games and now, star man Alex Mowatt has spoken about the chances of a shock push for the play-offs.

“You never know”

Speaking to The Sun, Barnsley midfielder Mowatt has said he believes the Oakwell club could emulate Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United. However, they will need to keep their key players and continue to build on what they have.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Maybe this season could be the one, you never know. We have a good young squad and if we can keep the players here and keep building on that I think we could be fighting for those places

“It was unbelievable what Sheffield United achieved two seasons ago. Hopefully, we can go on a run like them.

“But one thing for sure – it would be nice if we could just avoid going into the last game fighting relegation.”

Could they do it?

Nobody would have put Barnsley near the top six at the start of the season, especially when Gerhard Struber left for New York Red Bulls.

However, Ismael’s strong start to life at Oakwell has seen them exceed expectations.

If they keep their star players beyond January and keep them fit, Barnsley could be a surprise contender for the play-offs.

