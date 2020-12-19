Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said Matt Godden could be involved in their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

This afternoon, Coventry City face Sheffield Wednesday with both sides determined to come away with all three points.

Contrasting form

Sitting at the bottom of the table, hosts Wednesday are in need of a win as they look to turn around their poor form and boost their hopes of survival.

On the other hand, Coventry are enjoying a strong run of form. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in eight Championship games, picking up three wins and five draws in that run.

Mark Robins’ injury boost

Now, it has emerged that Coventry could have one of their star players involved after a stint out through injury.

Striker Matty Godden hasn’t played since November 4th. The 29-year-old has been involved in training this week and a decision will be made as to whether or not he is ready for action.

Speaking on the possibility of Godden’s return, Robins said:

“He’s only trained two days. He’s been on the grass for the week, but he trained yesterday, joined in looking sharp.

“Obviously, he’s been out for six weeks so it’s just a case of waiting and seeing how the foot reacts to him because there’s no saying that it won’t start to worsen for him.

“We just don’t know. The physio thinks that he’ll be okay and it shouldn’t get any worse and the specialist that’s seen him has the exact same so I’m hopeful that it should be okay.

“I’ll speak to him and I’ll see how he is and hopefully we can get him on the bench.”

Godden’s season before injury

Prior to his injury, Godden had netted four goals in 10 Championship games for Coventry City.

The striker played a pivotal role in their promotion last season and will be looking to play an influential role again this season in keeping Robins’s side in the Championship.

