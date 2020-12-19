As we draw closer to the January transfer window, speculation is on the rise for the future for Emiliano Marcondes. The Dane is linked with moves to Norwich, Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Marcondes was apart of the FC Midtjylland side that helped win the Danish Superligaen in 2019 before returning to Brentford to become an important part of the team.

As his contract is set to expire next summer, here is why Norwich may be in desperate need of his signature:

Norwich are in need of depth in Midfield

The Canaries will have something of a dilemma on their hands at the end of the season. Whilst Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will be out of contract this summer, both Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia will both be likely to continue their push for moves away from the club in January.

As options in midfield start to disappear, Norwich may need to look for replacements in this coming transfer window, and Marcondes may just be the right choice.

A versatile midfielder, capable of playing in the central position but also as an attacking midfielder.

Cost-effective move for the club

Norwich in recent years have been known for their lack of spending and their savvy deals. A move from sporting director Stuart Weber for Marcondes would most likely fit once again into this category.

The Brentford player is out of contract himself next summer, with that in mind, The Bees may be interested in selling the 25-year-old in January for a cut price instead of allowing the midfielder to leave the club for free in the summer.

Plenty of experience in the Championship

Emiliano Marcondes played a valuable role in Brentford’s fight for promotion last season. Despite narrowly missing out on the Premier League, he has remained an important part of Thomas Franks plans as they challenge for promotion once again.

It is with this experience that has caught the eye of Norwich and various other Championship clubs.

As Norwich themselves compete for the Championship title, it is with no surprise that they will look to bolster their midfield with players who have experience in this division.