Every other football club plays their best team every week.

Hull City are refusing to start one of their better players, Keane Lewis-Potter, over disputes about his contract situation.

The Tigers are keen to tie him down on a longer deal and the player wants to stay, however, the two parties are currently at a stand-off over the length of the proposed contract.

Hull’s hierarchy won’t budge at this present time and the youngster will only be utilised off the bench for now, as per a report by Hull Live.

Opinion…

This is a ridiculous situation. Lewis-Potter is 19 years old and living the dream playing for his hometown club. He doesn’t deserve the debacle around his contract and should be helping the Tigers push for promotion.

But no, the Yorkshire club are no strangers to off-field politics with the Allams in charge.

Grant McCann needs to stand up to the owners and start Lewis-Potter. He’s paid to be the manager, he picks the team and he’s one of his best players. How else are his side going to get promoted?

The ex-Doncaster Rovers boss is coming across as a puppet to the fans with the owners pulling the strings behind him.

His side are 2nd in the league and if they didn’t sack him last term after they were thumped 8-0 by Wigan Athletic and were humiliatingly relegated from the Championship in 24th place, they surely wouldn’t dismiss him over a player dispute?

Lewis-Potter needs to start for Hull and this scenario is absolutely baffling, but what more do you expect from the KCOM Stadium these days.

McCann needs to be his own man and give his side the best chance of getting out of League One by picking the best team he has at his disposal.