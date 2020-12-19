As per Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor, Bristol City veteran Chris Brunt is set for three months out of action.

Update on Chris Brunt: understand that the midfielder is set to be out for three months with his calf injury. The club called the injury ‘significant’ yesterday. More injury bad news but maybe the Robins can give #BristolCity fans a nice gift in the final game before Christmas. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 18, 2020

Former West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Brunt has been dealt a ‘significant’ injury blow.

The Bristol City man is set for an extended spell on the sidelines through a calf injury. It is said that Brunt is set for three months out through injury, dealing the Robins another injury blow.

A growing injury list

A whole host of Bristol City players are currently out through injury. Dean Holden has had plenty of injury problems to contend with so far this season.

Brunt joins a growing injury list, with the likes of Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Jamie Paterson, Andi Weimann, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams all absent.

Holden will be hoping to welcome a host of those players back in the New Year as they look to correct their faltering form.

Brunt’s Bristol City career so far

Since joining on a free transfer at the end of his West Brom contract, Brunt has been mainly used as a substitute this season.

In 12 Championship games, Brunt has started five times and come off the bench on seven occasions. Overall, he has played 14 times for the Robins.

Over to you…

Bristol City fans, will the Robins be able to cope with this latest injury blow? Let us know what your thoughts are on Brunt’s blow in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Bristol City cope with Brunt's absence?