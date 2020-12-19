One Friday evening, Bristol City went down to a first-half Daniel Johnson penalty (21′) against Preston North End.

That 1-0 reverse was City’s third loss on-the-bounce and saw them end the game in 9th place, nestled on 30 points.

For Preston, the narrow victory was enough to lift them to 13th place, four points behind their opponents on 26 points.

Preston 1 – 0 Bristol City

A third Championship loss on the spin and it was one suffered from 12-yards out. The Lilywhites leading scorer, Scott Sinclair, was brough down by Robins defender Taylor Moore.

Daniel Johnson stepped up to place a confident, left-footed shot past Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal for his third goal of the season – all penalties.

Alex Neil’s Preston outfit held out for victory and recorded their second, consecutive clean sheet – a feat for a side with a Championship-high 30 conceded goals.

‘It’s an opportunity’ Holden’s view on break

Bristol City don’t face another game until Boxing Day when they will face strugglers Wycombe Wanderers at Ashton Gate.

That eight-day break between games is something that Robins boss Dean Holden sees as an advantage. Speaking after the Preston loss, per Bristol Live, he said:



“We’ve got eight days now until the next game. As you say, it’s an opportunity, and I’ve said to the players and myself as well, to take a day to just have a little think as to how we can snap out of this.”

This opportunity is one thing that the Robins will have to do to pull things around. Holden also went on to warn his players not to go looking for answers to problems that don’t exist.

Looking ahead – Wycombe next up

The Wycombe game on Boxing Day at Ashton Gate will see Gareth Ainsworth’s side arrive as a side in the relegation zone – irrespective of the result of their game vs QPR.

On paper, the Robins should be able to comfortably see off their visitors next week. The trouble is, paper has the effect of often being torn up and left fragile.

Will Bristol City be able to use the Christmas break to recharge and beat Wycombe on Boxing Day?