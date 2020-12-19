According to BBC reporter Matt Dean, Grimsby Town have brought former Norwich City forward Piere Fonkeu in on trial.

Understand #gtfc are looking at ex-Norwich attacker Pierre Fonkeu. The 23-year-old free agent returned for a second trial at the club this week. His last club was in France. Has represented Cameroon U23s. Seems a short term deal might be a possibility. — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) December 18, 2020

Ahead of the January transfer window, Ian Holloway is looking to bring some new faces in on cheap deals.

Experienced midfielder Filipe Morais linked up with Grimsby Town and now, it has emerged another free agent could be set to join the club.

Ex-Norwich City man joins on trial

As per BBC reporter Matt Dean, former Norwich forward Pierre Fonkeu has linked up with the Mariners on trial.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since the summer when he left Bulgarian side PFC Beroe.

It isn’t the first time Fonkeu has trained with Grimsby. Prior to lockdown, the forward spent time training with Holloway’s side ahead of a potential move but nothing materialised.

Fonkeu’s career so far

The Cameroon youth international started out in the youth academy of Belgian side Club Brugge. He left without making a senior appearance for the club, joining the Canaries in the summer of 2017.

Fonkeu spent two years at Carrow Road, scoring five goals in 19 games for Norwich’s Under-23s side.

He left to join French side RC Lens, where he stayed for less than a year before moving to Bulgaria in February this year.

