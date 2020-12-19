Friday evening’s game at the KCOM pitted Grant McCann’s high-flying Hull City outfit against Kenny Jackett’s south coast visitors, Portsmouth.

It was a game against two high-flying sides with the victor assured of the League One top-spot.

In the end, as the final whistle blew, it was Pompey who emerged as 2-0 winners, leaving the home-side Tigers to rue a performance where two own-goals led to their eventual demise.

Where it leaves both sides

The game itself pivoted on two own-goals from Hull City duo Jacob Greaves (6′) and Josh Magennis (55′). That brace of OGs was enough to give Kenny Jackett’s visiting Pompey outfit all three points.

In aachieving this victory, Portsmouth climbed above a defeated Hull City side, replacing them at the top of the League One table.

Jackett’s Pompey side are now a point clear of their beaten rivals, having 35 points from their 19 games to City’s 34 points from 18.

Three Portsmouth players who impresed vs Hull City

Sean Raggett: central defender Raggett was a vital part of the Portsmouth central defence on Friday evening. Not a ball-playing centre-back, Raggett still managed to complete 21 of his 26 passes (81% accuracy). He was dominant in the air, winning 9 defensive headers on the night.



Rasmus Nicolaisen: Raggett’s defensive partner Nicolaisen also helped to nullify the obvious threats that Hull City possess. Not as dominant aerially as his partner, the Danish centre-back still managed to win 2 defensive headers and complete 18-of-24 passes (75% accuracy).

Tom Naylor: central midfielder Naylor saw a lot of possession (4%) in the Pompey engine room. He completed 26 of 34 passes (75% accuracy) and won 3 tackles as the Tigers tried to over-run them. He also helped out defensively, making 7 clearances and 2 interceptions.

Will Portsmouth taste promotion this season or remain in League One?