Everton are considering a January move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, claims Eurosport.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed another fine season with Norwich.

Now in his third full-season in the Canaries’ first-team, Aarons would make 41 Championship appearances in his side’s promotion-winning 2018/19 season.

In the Premier League, Aarons again proved influential making 36 top-flight appearances before this time, featuring in all 19 of Norwich’s Championship fixtures.

Linked with Barcelona over summer, Aarons is a player highly-regarded by many clubs and Daniel Farke will have been surprise – but delighted – to have kept him at Carrow Road going into this season.

But having impressed once more, it was always likely that January would represent a contested time for the full-back, with Everton now considering the move.

Eurosport suggests that Everton could struggle to finance the deal though.

Having spent well last summer, Carlo Ancelotti might not have the backing to bring Aarons to Goodison Park next month, with several January transfers already on his radar.

It could spell good news for Norwich, who look set for an immediate return to the top-flight.

They sit in the top-spot going into their lunchtime game against Cardiff City today and with a three point gap over 2nd-place Bournemouth.

Aarons though is proving a credit to the club’s youth academy.

He looks destined for a sustained Premier League career and potentially one with England – Aarons is likely to be playing in the top-flight next season, but who with remains to be seen.