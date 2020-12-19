Barnsley will be looking to bolster their attack in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Tykes have been linked with Norwich City striker Carlton Morris, who is currently on loan at MK Dons, as covered by The72.

Morris, who is 24 years old, has scored three goals in League One so far this season for the Dons. However, Barnsley should be looking at another third tier forward instead.

In great form…

Plymouth Argyle’s Luke Jephcott is catching the eye in this campaign and fits the bill for the Yorkshire side.

The Wales Under-21 internationals suits the Tykes’ transfer policy of recent years. He’s young (20) and has the potential to be sold on for big money in the future.

His form has gone under the radar for the Pilgrims this season and he has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He is the joint-fourth top goal scorer in League One at the moment, behind Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jon Marquis and Joe Piggott.

Career to date…

Jephcott started out in non-league at Wendron United and Helston Athletic before linking up with Plymouth six years ago. He has since risen up through the youth ranks at Home Park and had a loan spell away at Truro City in the last campaign.

Jephcott has since established himself as a key player for Plymouth and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Barnsley should have a look at bringing him to Oakwell this winter if they decide against getting Morris.

